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Dan Bongino Awards President Trump "Tweet of the Day"
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30 views • August 09, 2018
Dan Bongino awards President Donald Trump We Stand's "Tweet of the Day," for the President's Make America Great Again Tweet that reminded everyone how bad the economy was under Obama and Hillary, and how great it is today.
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