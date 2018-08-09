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Dana Loesch: Kavanaugh's History More Diverse Than Ruth Bader Ginsburg's
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187 views • August 09, 2018
"The New York Times ran a big piece and managed to roll their eyes at the idea that Kavanaugh's hiring practices have always been diverse even as they neglect to mention that they are far more diverse than progressive hero, Ruth Bader Ginsburg." —Dana Loesch
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