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Bongino Calls Robert De Niro "Captain String Bean"
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169 views • August 09, 2018
Dan Bongino on Robert De Niro's Tony Awards speech: "Captain String Bean. Look at this guy. Limpy with his arms here. I think cause he played Travis Bickle in Taxi Driver and LaMotta in Raging Bull, I swear to you this guy thinks he's a real life tough guy."
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