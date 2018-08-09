© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Kent Hovind: His best in 7 minutes debunk evolution
Follow
4
Share
Report
699 views • August 09, 2018
Kent is a wonderful believer who does not copyright his work to be shared with others to strengthen their faith.
He debunks evolution if you listen with an open mind
He debunks evolution if you listen with an open mind
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.