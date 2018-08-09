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Armed Citizens Could Help Efforts of 600 New Chicago Officers
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15 views • August 09, 2018
"Hey, that's great—600 points of new deterrents within in the city. But why don't we have millions of points of deterrents in the city?... When the people have the ability to protect themselves, the criminals know that, and that serves as a point of deterrence." —Chuck Holton
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