Follow Up: Calling The Federal Courthouse In Coeur d'Alene, Idaho After Initial Encounter

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Original incident: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=snDNrPQwegs
Going to the PD to file charges: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I5vqyujC9WE
Idaho State Constitution
Article I, Sec 9 - FREEDOM OF SPEECH. Every person may freely speak, write and publish on all subjects, being responsible for the abuse of that liberty