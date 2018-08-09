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Mad Maxine's Mindless Minions Are on the Hunt for Conservatives
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5 views • August 09, 2018
"[Democrats'] goal is to squash speech through fear and intimidation... We won't let it happen. Once America learns that these aren't passionate, engaged young socialists, but left-wing zombies following orders to create chaos and inflict pain on society, the liberals' plan will implode. Until that happens, if you are a conservative, gun-loving Trump supporter, watch your back." —Grant Stinchfield
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