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Commanded they not speak in the NAME OF JESUS.
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14 views • August 09, 2018
Is there a reason the Hebrew roots people want us not to say Jesus?
Acts 5:40 And to him they agreed: and when they had called the apostles, and beaten them, they commanded that they should not speak in the name of Jesus, and let them go.
Acts 5:40 And to him they agreed: and when they had called the apostles, and beaten them, they commanded that they should not speak in the name of Jesus, and let them go.
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