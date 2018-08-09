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Islamic Training Camps Prepare Recruits To Trigger Something Big In Coming Civil War
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1811 views • August 09, 2018
Doug Hagmann joins Alex Jones live via Skype to lay out what will come out of Islamic training camps as they clearly prepare for something big.
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