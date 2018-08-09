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HumanOrigins ... 10KBC ... Impossible Ancient Pyramids That Prove Everything We Know Is Wrong
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637 views • August 09, 2018
Almost everything they teach us about the ancient history is wrong: origin of men, civilizations, and pyramids. Our scientific instruments are simply not enough to explain the purpose of oldest pyramids, for example. Mainstream scientists, archaeologists, historians and anthropologists are often main obstacle for scientific progress. New dating of Peruvian, Mexican, Chinese and Egyptian pyramids will take us back much before recognized history.
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