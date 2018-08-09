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Alex Jones and The Left's Crusade (to censor the Internet)
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19 views • August 09, 2018
The deletion of Alex Jones from social media this week was a shot across the bow to anyone who doesn't toe the line. We can either return fire, or raise the white flag...
It's not like Facebook isn't already losing popularity as it is.
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It's not like Facebook isn't already losing popularity as it is.
---
Discord: https://discord.gg/EG6MKCG
Steem: https://steemit.com/@asiancapitalists
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheAsianCapitalist
Minds: https://www.minds.com/TheAsianCapitalist
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/c/TheAsianCapitalists
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