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How to make "Layali Lubnan" or "Lebanese Nights" Dessert!
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99 views • August 09, 2018
Learn how to make this rich semolina custard, topped with fresh whipped cream, pistachios, and a rose scented simple syrup! This dessert is super popular in the Middle East and Blanche presents the dessert two ways for entertaining, Lebanese style and American style.
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