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Above the Fiji Islands - 1 Hour AppleTV-Style Ambient Nature Video for Relaxation
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92 views • August 09, 2018
Soar away from your worries to greater heights of relaxation and wonder with this amazing 1-hour long ambient film featuring nothing but the majestic sights of soaring over the Fiji Islands, paired with calming instrumental music. Filmed & produced by Nature Relaxation™ founder David Huting. Download this film in 4K/HD and browse more films like this at https://www.NatureRelaxation.com!
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