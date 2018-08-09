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Fallen Angels, Demons, Ancient Aliens, and Quotes From Early Church Fathers Reguarding These Issues
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77 views • August 09, 2018
This video is an en depth look at why Orthodox Christians should be very concerned about the deception that is going on in our world concerning Fallen Angels, Demons, Ancient Aliens, The Early Church Fathers are discussed in detail as well as the deception of the Ancient Alien and Ancient Astronauts theory being pushed on the world from our media.
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