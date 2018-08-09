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Father Seraphim Rose
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16 views • August 09, 2018
This video points out the courage that Father Seraphim Rose had to speak out for the truth on the not so easy to talk about issues and also the need he seen for them. God bless Father Seraphim Rose. Remember though that Zeal without knowledge and especially without love, is worthless.
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