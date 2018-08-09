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CBS Propaganda: Colbert Claims ‘Tuck Buckford’ Promotes Race War
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1569 views • August 09, 2018
Alex Jones presents video footage from Stephen Colbert's late night program where he imitates Alex Jones as an effort to misrepresent who he is and what he stands for as a popular voice of the American people.
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