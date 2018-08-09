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GEM Grade QUARTZ Crystal! ~ 8. REAL Indian Artifact Finds! AUG 2018
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20 views • August 09, 2018
Yes, Crystal Beach of Site 5E! The North American Indians were such strong hunters! The videos of Indian Trace will honor their memory from the past and fight the evil which completely decimated them. LET FREEDOM RING!
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