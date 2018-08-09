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THE CRISIS SET UP: At Your Expense by Lynette Zang
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290 views • August 09, 2018
As regulations were being rolled back, 6 banks were told what to do to pass the 2018 Stress Tests. 34 out of 35 banks passed. Once that money has left the bank and transferred out to individuals it's no longer available for use during the next crisis. But YOUR wealth held intangibly, is. For the 1st qtr of 2018 global Central Banks increased their gold holdings by a whopping 42% YOY, the highest 1st qtr gold purchases since 2014.
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