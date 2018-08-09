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aintthatahoot.com Weekly Sabbath Get Together, Special Passover Edition, Genesis 8
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13 views • August 09, 2018
This is our weekly Sabbath Get Together where we get together and read the Scriptures to think about them. This topic is Genesis 8. Come join us and be part of our family, and see the Scriptures all new like you've never seen them before.
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