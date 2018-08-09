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EMERGENCY: Communist Chinese Sworn To Defeat America, Starting with Alex Jones
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1259 views • August 09, 2018
Alex Jones reveals how the communist Chinese are sworn to defeat America, but first, they must destroy those that champion the country, like Alex Jones.
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