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Infowars Nightly News Tuesday October 29 2013 Full Length
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11 views • August 09, 2018
On The October 29, 2013 Broadcast Of The Infowars Nightly News, Paul Joseph Watson Hosts & We Interview Colin Flaherty, Author of "White Girl Bleed A Lot". News Covered: Food Bank CEO Suggests Welfare Cuts May Spark Riots. Feminists Angry at Russell Brand for Calling Woman "Beautiful." EU Set to Monitor "Intolerant" Citizens. RATE SHOCK: Obamacare causing 539% increase in health insurance costs for Texans.
Video Courtesy: http://infowars.com/
Archive: http://hangmansnews.com/infowars/
Video Courtesy: http://infowars.com/
Archive: http://hangmansnews.com/infowars/
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