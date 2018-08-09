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TOP IS TOP! ~ 7. REAL Indian Artifact Finds! AUG 2018
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6 views • August 09, 2018
More ARTIFACTS in the ground through Crystal Beach of Site 5E! By the time I am able to load over ten videos I will have MOVED FROM YouTube TO REAL.VIDEO. Supporting every AMERICAN'S freedom to speak! LET FREEDOM RING!
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