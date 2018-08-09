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Original call to the Tracer Lady
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20 views • August 09, 2018
Very first call to the Tracer Lady
Soundboard I made of the character "Jerry Merke" played by actor "Bob Gunton" from the movie "Kill the Irishman"
Original upload date to Youtube was August 30 2011
Soundboard I made of the character "Jerry Merke" played by actor "Bob Gunton" from the movie "Kill the Irishman"
Original upload date to Youtube was August 30 2011
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