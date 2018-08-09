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TecHistory ... 2018 ... Tesla Technology ... DOES IT REALLY WORK?
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8 views • August 09, 2018
Its such a shame that corporate greed is what runs America and not intelligence. I am convinced greed is nothing more than a form of extreme aggression that is focused more on obtaining power by manipulation rather than brute force. Its like the warrior mentality that got wise and focused it's aggression in a way more easily accepted by people just by convincing them its an easy way to get what you want.
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