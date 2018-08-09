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[Part-4] BRACE FOR IMPACT: How Gold and Silver Perform During Currency Resets by Lynette Zang
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9831 views • August 09, 2018
Fiat money is designed to reset via inflation. Bankers and governments know that nominal confusion hides this from the public. Hyperinflation is simply the final wealth transfer blow off.
History clearly shows us that in the end, fiat money keeps the name, but loses all value. But gold and silver hold value because they are used all areas of the economy. Fiat money is only used as a wealth transfer tool. When hyperinflation begins, what do you want to hold?
History clearly shows us that in the end, fiat money keeps the name, but loses all value. But gold and silver hold value because they are used all areas of the economy. Fiat money is only used as a wealth transfer tool. When hyperinflation begins, what do you want to hold?
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