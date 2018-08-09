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Is Billy Graham In Hell? The Refutation Of Ruben Israel's PUFF GRAHAM Video Pt3
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52 views • August 09, 2018
Do Roman catholics go to Heaven when they die? Apparently the "official" street preacher, Ruben Chavez (Israel) thinks so, because he believes BG is in the presence of God now! No, Rube. You have been duped just like the rest of apostate christianity have. BG was not a Jesuit priest, but he was a Roman Catholic in evangelical drag!
FYI: http://whale.to/b/sp/5.html
http://www.despatch.cth.com.au/Misc/g...
http://www.theresnothingnew.org/index...
FYI: http://whale.to/b/sp/5.html
http://www.despatch.cth.com.au/Misc/g...
http://www.theresnothingnew.org/index...
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