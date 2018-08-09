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US Status ... 2018 ... Senior Executive Service Kristine Marcy George Webb
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56 views • August 09, 2018
Kristine Marcy is a Matrix 5 principal and the 1979 founder and de-facto president of the Senior Executive Service (‘SES’); she allegedly stole a time-lapse key to NetJets and Federal Bridge Certification Authority prior to the 9/11 attacks; she allegedly set up a KPMG auction where ‘dirty’ Libor lenders bought the stolen key and gave the Bin Laden Group liquidation rights in SBA borrowers’ assets deployed during a 9/11 continuity-of-government exercise, Global Guardian; per Field Mc'Connell
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