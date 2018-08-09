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IDEOLOGY ... 2011 ... In Your Name - What the U.S. Government Black Ops Does with Your Money
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7 views • August 09, 2018
Former U.S. State Department employee, author of many books on CIA Interventions, assassinations, coups and other dastardly deeds since World War Two, will give you a clear view of what the Politicians and CIA have been doing with YOUR tax money (in YOUR name) and with the reputation of the United States of America in the World. Find out who the biggest terrorists in the world really are (hint, it is not Osama!)
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