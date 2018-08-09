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White Inventions - Yet no white history month
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63 views • August 09, 2018
Take a look at all the inventions that the white world invented. Modern technology and civilization was invented and created by white Europeans. Yet the are vilified in the media and evil.
Picture: By Malcolm Best, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=12159952
Picture: By Malcolm Best, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=12159952
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