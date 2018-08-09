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Ball-trench Arc-less crater-chain
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4 views • August 09, 2018
Electro-mass lifting
Dynamic elecrto-forces occur in arc-mode and dark-mode and in this video large chuncks of material are torn from the surface as the probe-progression advances into areas yet to feel an electro-dynamic exchange. This is a crater-chain in trench form due to gradual movement.
More videos on youtube channel "dahlenaz07"
Dynamic elecrto-forces occur in arc-mode and dark-mode and in this video large chuncks of material are torn from the surface as the probe-progression advances into areas yet to feel an electro-dynamic exchange. This is a crater-chain in trench form due to gradual movement.
More videos on youtube channel "dahlenaz07"
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