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One Voice with Rich Meyers Ep 8 - Apple Warns It Is Monitoring Infowars App
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25 views • August 09, 2018
Despite taking down Infowars podcasts for hate speech, Apple says it is not yet ready to remove #1 Infowars App, because it has NOT violated Apple guidelines. ***DOUBLE SPEAK*** Apple cautions though that if Infowars crosses the line that allegedly got their podcasts removed from the Apple Platform, it could still take them down.
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