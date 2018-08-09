Mark Passio - What On Earth Is Happening - FULL

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
9 Hours and 31 Minutes
FULL version
What On Earth Is Happening is a culmination of many years of extensive research and investigation into the nature of our shared reality. It is a journey of self-exploration, examining human Consciousness and the way it relates to the universal problems which we currently face as a species.