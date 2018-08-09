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One Voice with Rich Meyers Ep 7 - GAB Host Microsoft Azure Threatens To Shut It Down
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22 views • August 09, 2018
Microsoft Azure, Host Platform for GAB sent GAB CEO warning to delete 2 offending posts, or risk GAB being taken offline. The motive is the same as that used to censor Infowars and other Conservative/Libertarian/Patriot voices and ultimately, to remove all voices of the right, 3 months out of the Mid Terms. It is a plan to silence all opposition to the enemies of America that are promoted by Silicon Valley, the Tech Giants and Social Media.
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