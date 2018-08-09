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PassedON ... 2011 ... Ted Gunderson FBI Tells Secrets 911 JFK CIA Satanism Government Conspiracy
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48 views • August 09, 2018
Ted Gunderson was born in Colorado Springs. He graduated from the University of Nebraska in 1950. Gunderson joined the Federal Bureau of Investigation in December 1951 under J. Edgar Hoover. He served in the Mobile, Knoxville, New York City, and Albuquerque offices. In 1973 he became the head of the Memphis FBI and then the head of the Dallas FBI in 1975. Ted Gunderson was appointed the head of the Los Angeles FBI in 1977.
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