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White Christians: Chosen people? Israel Identity
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64 views • August 09, 2018
Could white Christians be the chosen people of God?
Ephesians 1:4 According as he hath chosen us in him before the foundation of the world, that we should be holy and without blame before him in love:
Ephesians 1:4 According as he hath chosen us in him before the foundation of the world, that we should be holy and without blame before him in love:
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