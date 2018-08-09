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UK Status ... 2015 ... David Icke: Was He Right? - Real Stories
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24 views • August 09, 2018
In the mid 1990's, former sports reporter David Icke announced his prediction: from the turn of the Millennium until 2012 we would see chaos establish itself across the globe as war, economic collapse and terror took hold. Did David Icke get it right? Giving Icke a unique chance to set the record straight, this programme follows him as he sees if he will be taken seriously this time.
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