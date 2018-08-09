RACKETEERING & TREASON in Jefferson County, Colorado - Part 3

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Many of our courts and government offices have been taken over by our foreign and domestic enemies; and in many counties like "Jeffco," the local government has been totally hijacked by the traitors and is being operated like a mafia.
Learn more at www.prosealliance.org/founders-story.