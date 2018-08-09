© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Roger Stone and Alex Talk
Follow
0
Share
Report
47 views • August 09, 2018
Roger Stone and the ever and always interrupting Alex Jones talk about the internet social media delisting. At the end of the discussion Alex breaks the news that youtube has sent feelers about relisting all infowars media.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.