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Censorship and Infowars is censorship and YOU!
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251 views • August 09, 2018
Alex jones is taken down by the forces that he has battled for decades. They are coming after us all and we must all react. Reaction includes using liberty orientd sites, voting in the upcoming mid-terms and screaming loud and strong against this NAZI tactic. Modern book burning does not belong in our republic.
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