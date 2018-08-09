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SpaceHistory ... 2017 ... Crashing a [nuclear engine] spacecraft into Saturn ... because you can.
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25 views • August 09, 2018
In this stunning animation, watch NASA's Cassini spacecraft begin the last chapter of its 20-year mission to Saturn. Diving deeper into Saturn's rings than ever before, scientists hope that the data from Cassini's final orbits will help to improve our understanding of the giant ringed planet. The probe's last act will be to plunge itself into the planet's atmosphere, where it will burn up and become part of the planet itself.
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