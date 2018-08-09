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Freedom's Safest Place | Reciprocity
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168 views • August 09, 2018
Chris W. Cox says states that deny one constitutional freedom criminalize the entire Bill of Rights. He promises to battle on behalf of America's 100 million gun owners until the full measure of our Second Amendment freedom is restored to every citizen in every corner of the land. The National Rifle Association fights for the protection of these liberties. The NRA is Freedom's Safest Place.
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