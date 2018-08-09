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PhysicalGeog ... Extreme closeup of the moon [from here] is slightly disturbing
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32 views • August 09, 2018
For us mere mortals, the moon is just a round of cheese that glows super bright in the night sky (and sometimes during dusk hours). But technology goes forward and right now, if you have the cash, you can purchase a super awesome digital camera and see down to the surface of its translucent "skin."
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