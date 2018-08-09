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Who are the Sons of God in Genesis 6 & Job 38 intro
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38 views • August 09, 2018
Job 38 explains who the Sons of God are in Genesis 6
IF you let the Bible interpret the Bible.
They existed prior the the earth and Adam man did not come until AFTER the earth being formed of the earth.
IF you let the Bible interpret the Bible.
They existed prior the the earth and Adam man did not come until AFTER the earth being formed of the earth.
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