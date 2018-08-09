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09112001 World Trade Center Towers 1 2 and 7 demolition short videos showing squibs
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129 views • August 09, 2018
09112001 World Trade Center Towers 1, 2 and 7 demolition short videos showing squibs
- High Speed Ejections of material below the collapse wave in towers one and two.
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
- High Speed Ejections of material below the collapse wave in towers one and two.
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
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