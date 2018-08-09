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SpaceHistory ... 2009 ... Big moon boom! US bombs lunar surface
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7 views • August 09, 2018
NASA has smashed a space probe and its booster rocket into the lunar surface. The impact has kicked up hundreds of tons of lunar dirt, which the scientists are now hoping to analyze.
BUT--the Moon is OWNED by someone, right? Where is NASA's authority to BOMB the Moon?
BUT--the Moon is OWNED by someone, right? Where is NASA's authority to BOMB the Moon?
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