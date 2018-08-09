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EMERGENCY CONSPIRACY CAFE BUNKER TO BUNKER BROADCAST December 15, 2012
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68 views • August 09, 2018
This analysis the police audio from the Sandy Hook school shooting. There were two escaping persons. The police appear to confront them. There is someone taken into custody. The alleged shooter is found dead. There are numerous weapons found perhaps too many for a lone gunman. The police supervisor says the 'DRILL' word corresponding to the Principal's tweet of a drill.
LINKS:
https://www.conspiracy-cafe.com/apps/videos/videos/show/17440303-emergency-conspiracy-cafe-bunker-to-bunker-broadcast
LINKS:
https://www.conspiracy-cafe.com/apps/videos/videos/show/17440303-emergency-conspiracy-cafe-bunker-to-bunker-broadcast
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