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Yet Another Good Guy With a Gun Saves the Day
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654 views • August 09, 2018
"More news that the CNNs of this world don't believe is worth reporting because it defies their narrative. Guns save lives. I say this all the time. And we have another instance of a good guy with a gun that saves the day." —Dana Loesch
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