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JIM FETZER "The Raw Deal" (8-7-18) Russia Hoax, Alex Jones, Sandy Hook Expose
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65 views • August 09, 2018
Dr. James Fetzer, “The Most Dangerous Mind in America” - McKnight Professor of Philosophy Emeritus, University of Minnesota Duluth; Founder, Scholars for 9/11 Truth; Editor, Assassination Science; Co-Editor, Assassination Research.
Jones may have sold out the truth movement but this is not about him, it is about freedom of speech and TRUTH.
Check out http://moonrockbooks.com and jamesfetzer.org for additional information.
Permission granted by Dr Fetzer to post video.
Jones may have sold out the truth movement but this is not about him, it is about freedom of speech and TRUTH.
Check out http://moonrockbooks.com and jamesfetzer.org for additional information.
Permission granted by Dr Fetzer to post video.
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