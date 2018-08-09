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US Senator Chris Murphy wants all conservative voices banned from social media
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13 views • August 09, 2018
In a tweet the "Democrat" senator Chris Murphy from Connecticut said that Alex Jones was just the "tip of the spear" and is calling for mass censorship across the internet for any opposition voices. That means anyone who does not agree with the establishment.
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