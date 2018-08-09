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Cryotherapy-Cold That Heals-How It Works-Indications-Cost Comparison-Being In Negative 220 F
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67 views • August 09, 2018
Eva shares her experience with cryosauna, explains how it works, provides indications and contraindications to this new, experimental treatment for pain, arthritis and so much more. There is also a brief cost comparison and where to get the best price for cryotherapy. Eva talks about Father Sebastian Kneipp who used to treat many diseases with icy cold water in mid 1800's and was a pioneer in cold therapy. Enjoy.
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